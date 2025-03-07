HMD Amped Buds TWS headphones can charge other devices with a case07.03.25
At MWC 2025, HMD introduced the Amped Earbuds wireless headphones with a charging case that supports reverse charging according to the Qi2 standard. It can not only charge the headphones, but also charge compatible smartphones, including the iPhone and HMD Skyline. The built-in battery capacity is 1600 mAh, which makes it a full-fledged wireless power bank.
The case supports work even with phones in protective cases with a magnetic ring, which guarantees compatibility with most devices that have wireless charging. According to HMD, it is able to add about 20% of the wireless connection charge to the iPhone 16 Pro or increase this figure to 24% when connected via USB-C.
The design of the headphones is distinguished by a thickened leg with a width of 14 mm and a hinge system that provides convenient storage and charging. A spring-loaded mechanism locks the headphones into the case, creating a distinctive click when removed. The legs tilt slightly forward when pulled out to ensure the headphones sit comfortably in your ears.
The Amped Earbuds feature 10mm drivers and active noise cancellation. The sound can be adjusted via a mobile app available for Android and iOS. The case is IPX4 dustproof, and the earbuds are IP54 splashproof.
The earbuds have a battery life of up to four hours with ANC on and eight hours in standard mode. A fully charged case provides a total playback time of up to 95 hours. The HMD Amped Earbuds will be available in April for €199.
