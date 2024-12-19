HDMI 2.2 will be introduced at the upcoming CES 2025 exhibition19.12.24
At CES 2025, the HDMI Forum will unveil new HDMI 2.2 specifications that promise to significantly expand the capabilities of multimedia data transmission. The event coincides with the unveiling of new graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA, which adds to the intrigue, as the new graphics cards are likely to support the standard.
The new HDMI 2.2 standard focuses on increasing bandwidth, which will allow for higher resolutions and refresh rates without the use of compression technologies such as DSC (Display Stream Compression). The current HDMI 2.1 specification provides up to 48 Gbps and supports resolutions up to 10240 × 4320 at 120 Hz with DSC. HDMI 2.2 is expected to surpass these parameters, enabling new generations of displays and devices.
Key points of the new HDMI 2.2 standard:
- Increased bandwidth. The new HDMI cable will provide higher data transfer speeds, which is especially important for displays with high resolutions and high refresh rates.
- Support for higher standards. The increased bandwidth avoids the use of DSC, which improves image quality while preserving its original structure.
- Competition with DisplayPort. While HDMI 2.1 lags behind DisplayPort 2.1 with its bandwidth of up to 80 Gbps (UHBR20), the new HDMI 2.2 can close the gap or even surpass these figures. /li>
- Compatibility with new graphics cards. NVIDIA’s upcoming RTX 50 series and AMD’s upcoming GPUs are expected to support the new HDMI standard.
The announcement of HDMI 2.2 specifications will take place on January 6, the day before the official start of CES 2025. The new standard could set a development vector for display technologies, including monitors, TVs, and gaming devices.
