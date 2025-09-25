HBO Max released in Ukraine25.09.25
HBO Max is officially launching in Ukraine as an independent streaming service – previously, part of HBO content was offered as part of the Megogo subscription.
On a separate page with a Ukrainian interface, the company announced a quick launch, but the exact date has not yet been named. However, the tariff plans and their cost are already known.
The platform will offer viewers HBO films and series, projects from the Harry Potter and DC universes, Discovery programs, as well as live sports broadcasts.
HBO Max tariff plans in Ukraine:
- Standard — €7.99 per month: watch on two devices simultaneously in Full HD, up to 30 downloads for offline access.
- Premium — €9.99 per month: watch on four devices (two of them for sports content), support for 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos (where available), up to 100 downloads.
- Sports — €3 per month: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 broadcasts, including cycling, tennis and other competitions in 2025–2026 (watch only on two devices).
The service will be available on smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs, streaming consoles, tuners and game consoles. The HBO Max page will be updated with new information in the near future. At the same time, part of the American library will remain available on Ukrainian platforms, as before.
