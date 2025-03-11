Harley-Davidson has released its most powerful production motorcycle

Harley-Davidson has introduced the CVO Road Glide RR, the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet. Inspired by the King of the Baggers racing series, the bike features a 2,147cc V-twin engine. Power is 155 horsepower, a 26 horsepower increase over the previous Harley-Davidson record set by the CVO Road Glide ST. Torque is rated at 150 lb-ft.

The engine features Screamin’ Eagle Stage IV components such as new camshafts, valve springs, larger throttle bodies and a high-performance oil pump. Other features include a titanium Akrapovič exhaust with carbon fiber elements, a 6-speed Screamin’ Eagle Racing King transmission, an aluminum clutch basket and an aluminum swingarm with Öhlins shocks.

The CVO Road Glide RR also features an inverted Öhlins FGR 253 Hypersport Superbike fork, Brembo GP4-RX brakes, and composite materials that reduce the bike’s weight by 23 kg. The bike also gets 51 mm more ground clearance, which improves cornering stability.

For the driver’s convenience, a 12.3-inch digital display, Skyline OS multimedia system and Cardo Packtalk Edge motorcycle headset with Rockford Fosgate Stage III audio system (500 W, 4 channels) are installed. The model’s price starts at $110,000, and the circulation is limited to 131 copies.