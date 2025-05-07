Harley-Davidson created unique motorcycle based on Doom: The Dark Ages07.05.25
Bethesda has teamed up with Harley-Davidson to take the concept of a fan-made motorcycle to the next level. The result is an exclusive version of the Sportster S motorcycle, inspired by the atmosphere of DOOM: The Dark Ages – the new part of the cult shooter, which will be released on May 15. The bike, created in collaboration with artists from id Software, looks as if it has just escaped from a hellish portal.
The main visual feature is the headlights in the form of the mouth of the new mechanical dragon Serrat. It will be one of the monsters in the upcoming game. The front of the motorcycle almost completely repeats the contours of the monster, and elements of medieval armor, magical runes and neon lighting are scattered throughout the body. While driving, the bike projects dragon wings directly onto the asphalt – and it looks as if you are flying into battle, and not riding down the street.
Together with the motorcycle, a full-fledged image of a demon hunter was prepared as part of the collaboration. A leather jacket, a red helmet with a pointed pattern, and metal spikes – in such equipment you will not be confused even in the heart of hell.
You can see the bike live during the festive presentation of DOOM: The Dark Ages in Sydney on May 16. The event will be held at Culture Kings on George Street from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM local time. There, one participant will have the chance to win a unique motorcycle, thematic merch, collector’s editions of the game and other prizes.
DOOM: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. In the new part, the authors have updated the Glory Kill system, making the dismemberment of demons even more brutal and dynamic.
