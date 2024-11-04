GTA V on PC will receive improvements as on consoles – more NPCs, retracing, 3D sound, etc.04.11.24
Rockstar plans to release an enhanced version of GTA 5 for PC in 2025. That is, it is still a profitable game that was released in 2013.
Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that updates from the version of Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced, released almost three years ago for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, will also be available on PC. This version brought improved graphics, downloadable levels, and other features that were previously only available on consoles.
While the full list of innovations for PC has yet to be announced, it is expected that major improvements from consoles will carry over. Among the possible features are ray tracing for more realistic renderings, increased traffic density and number of NPCs, improved textures and special effects, support for 3D sound, HDR and the addition of wildlife. The speed of downloads and switching between characters on PC, as on consoles, will depend on the type of drive.
A release date for the PC version of the update has yet to be determined, but Rockstar has hinted that it will be released “in the new year.”
Grand Theft Auto V has become a cult game in more than 10 years, winning the love of millions of people around the world. This Rockstar game remains competitive even years later, often outselling new releases.
According to Take-Two Interactive’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 report, Grand Theft Auto V sold 200 million copies across all platforms. This is the third result in the history of video games. The best situation is only in Minecraft (300+ million) and Tetris (500+ million).
It was also noted that the audience for Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online increased by 35% and 23% respectively in 2023. GTA 5 is available on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.
