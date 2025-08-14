GTA V adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation14.08.25
Rockstar Games has released an update for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, which added support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation technology, The Verge reports.
Now owners of GeForce RTX 50 series video cards will be able to activate the generation of additional frames, which will provide smoother movement in the game and increase the overall clarity of the image. The effect will be especially noticeable in combination with the already implemented ray tracing.
At the same time, NVIDIA introduced a new Game Ready driver version 580.97. It optimizes the operation of GTA V Enhanced and adds full support for the updated version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This game also received DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and together with the update, a new Dark Rot mode appeared in it, which will be exclusive to the enhanced edition.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
GTA V adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation GTA NVIDIA Rockstar update
Rockstar Games has released an update for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation technology
SMS via Starlink: Kyivstar tested satellite communication Elon Musk events in Ukraine Kyivstar
The first test of Starlink Direct to Cell technology was held in Zhytomyr region with the participation of the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and CEO of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov
GTA V adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation
SMS via Starlink: Kyivstar tested satellite communication
Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt
Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication
DJI releases Its first robot vacuum cleaner
Redmi A24 (2026) 144Hz gaming monitor costs $65
Ethereum once again approaching a record price
IDC: Tablet sales grew by 13.1% due to tariff increases
WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account
TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN
LG has released a 27-inch OLED panel with a frequency of 540-720 Hz