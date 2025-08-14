GTA V adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation

Rockstar Games has released an update for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, which added support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation technology, The Verge reports.

Now owners of GeForce RTX 50 series video cards will be able to activate the generation of additional frames, which will provide smoother movement in the game and increase the overall clarity of the image. The effect will be especially noticeable in combination with the already implemented ray tracing.

At the same time, NVIDIA introduced a new Game Ready driver version 580.97. It optimizes the operation of GTA V Enhanced and adds full support for the updated version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This game also received DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and together with the update, a new Dark Rot mode appeared in it, which will be exclusive to the enhanced edition.