GTA 6 postponed again – for November 19, 202607.11.25
Rockstar has postponed the release of GTA 6 for the second time, postponing the game’s release by at least six months – now the premiere is scheduled for November 19, 2026.
The other day, the developers removed the release date from the main page of the official website, which many perceived as a technical design update. However, it is now clear that this was a harbinger of the delay.
Rockstar officially stated that the postponement was due to the desire to give the team more time for the final polishing of the game. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, in a comment to The Game Business, called November 2026 “an excellent release window” and emphasized that GTA 6 will still be released within the same financial year as previously planned.
The first trailer for GTA 6 was released at the end of 2023, revealing the names of the main characters – Jason and Lucia. After that, Rockstar confirmed the previous postponement of the release to May 2026 and showed a second trailer, which consisted of half of gameplay footage.
The change of date now again shifts the release to the fourth quarter of the year – the most profitable period before Christmas and New Year. Therefore, other studios are already reviewing their own launch calendars: a similar situation after the first postponement of GTA 6 even helped Battlefield to come out without direct competition and show the best sales.
The news of the new postponement appeared against the background of internal problems at Rockstar. Last week, the studio was accused of firing employees because of their participation in unions, but the company denied this, stating that the decision was related to the leak of confidential data.
