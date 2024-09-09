GoPro Hero 13 Black and Hero are new action cameras in regular and reduced sizes

GoPro introduced two new action cameras: GoPro Hero 13 Black and the more compact GoPro Hero.

GoPro Hero 13 Black stands out with a built-in noise reduction system and support for HLG HDR and 10-bit video in G-Log format. The camera supports slow motion in 720p at 400fps, 900p at 360fps and 5.3K at 120fps.

Updating the Wi-Fi 6 wireless module allows you to increase the speed of data transmission by up to 40%. New features include a magnetic mount, magnetic charging and three new lenses. The battery is also improved by 10% compared to the previous version.

GoPro has also released a set of HB Hero 13 Black series lenses. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod ($99.99) offers a 177-degree field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio. The Macro Lens Mod ($129.99) lets you shoot macro, but doesn’t focus closer than 11cm. The Anamorphic Lens Mod ($129.99) provides 21:9 recording and a cinematic-style flare effect.

The Hero 13 Black supports HLG HDR recording and 10-bit video in G-Log, has a new slow-motion mode up to 400 frames per second and an updated Wi-Fi 6 module. The camera also received a magnetic mount, magnetic charging and a set of new lenses. including Ultra Wide, Macro and Anamorphic. GoPro Hero is 35% smaller and 46% lighter, weighs 86g, supports 4K recording at 30 frames per second, and offers up to 155 minutes of operation.

The GoPro Hero compact action camera is 35% smaller and 46% lighter than the Hero 13 Black. It weighs 86 pounds. The company says its built-in battery can last up to about 155 minutes while recording 1080p video at 30 frames per second. It also records 4K video at 30 frames per second and can shoot 2.7K slow motion at 60 frames per second.

You can buy GoPro Hero 13 Black for $399, and Hero – $199. The sale will start on September 10 and 22, respectively. Ultra Wide and Macro Lenses will be available from September 10, Anamorphic Lens – only from 2025.