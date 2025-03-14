Google’s password manager will allow you to delete data with one click

Google has updated its password manager, adding the ability to completely delete all data in the beta version of Google Play Services. Previously, users could only delete individual passwords and keys, which made the cleanup process tedious.

The new feature will be useful for those switching to another password manager and want to quickly delete accounts from Google Password Manager.

Google is also testing an AI-powered system to automatically change passwords if they are compromised.

The company continues to improve password management:

In October 2024, it made it easier to use third-party managers in Chrome for Android.

Recently added Google Password Manager syncing to iOS.

Google has added a new feature to Find My Device, expanding its capabilities with a People tab that lets you track the location of loved ones. The feature was part of the Pixel Drop update in March and is available for all Android devices.

Users can now share their location with friends and family or track them in real time. The People tab has two sections: “Shared with you,” which shows those who share their location with the user, and “You share with,” which shows the people with whom the user shares their location. There is also a feature to add new contacts to share data.

The program displays the person’s location on a map, the device’s battery level, and when the data was last updated. Users can get directions to the selected contact or stop sharing their location.

The new tab is currently available in beta for Android, but will soon appear in the final version of the app.