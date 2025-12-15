Google’s Disco browser can create web apps   

Google’s Disco browser can create web apps15.12.25
Google has launched an experimental browser called Disco in Chrome Search Labs, which uses generative AI not only to browse websites, but also to create interactive mini-applications for specific user requests. The idea is based on GenTabs, or “generated tabs”, which work on the basis of the Gemini 3 model.
GenTabs allow you to turn a request – for example, about travel or education – into a functional interface with maps, plans or maps. Disco is organized in the format of “projects”: the browser simultaneously opens regular web pages and creates an interactive tab that structures the information found and updates in real time.
Google emphasizes that Disco encourages transitions to external sites, rather than replacing them with short AI translations. At the same time, the company notes that this is just an experiment, not a replacement for Chrome, and the team is still determining whether GenTabs will be temporary or shared.
Disco and GenTabs are already available in Google Search Labs, but you need to sign up for a waiting list to participate.
