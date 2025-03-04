Google will make it easier to remove personal information from searches04.03.25
Google has announced new features that will allow users to more quickly remove unwanted personal data from search results.
Now, by clicking on the three dots next to a search result, you can request its removal through an updated interface. There are three options:
- “This contains my personal information” – to remove phone numbers, emails, home addresses, financial data, etc.
- “I have a legal request to remove” – if the content violates Google policies.
- “This information is outdated and I want to update it” – if the web page has already changed, but the old version is still displayed in search.
The “Results about you” feature has also been updated, which automatically searches for personal information, such as a phone number or address, and offers tools to remove it.
Google has not specified when the news will become available to everyone. You can check its availability in your account settings.
