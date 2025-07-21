Google will announce Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 on August 20, 2025

Google has officially confirmed the date of the annual Made by Google presentation. The event will take place on August 20 in New York, the broadcast is scheduled to start at 20:00 Kyiv time. The focus is on the new generation of branded devices: smartphones, watches, headphones and accessories.

The main premiere will be the Pixel 10 line. According to preliminary data, it will include four models at once: the standard Pixel 10, two flagships – Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, as well as the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Externally, the devices will most likely retain a recognizable design, and the key changes will affect the “stuffing” and software capabilities. All models will receive a new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured for the first time at TSMC instead of Samsung.

The base model of Pixel 10 will receive an updated camera, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may become the first foldable Pixel with IP68 protection.

The Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to be announced, which will again come in two sizes. Another possible debut is the Pixel Buds 2a wireless headphones, but there are no details about them yet.

In addition to the hardware, Google is preparing to release Android 16 QPR1, an updated version of the operating system with the Material 3 Expressive interface. It will become the main software platform for the entire new line of devices.