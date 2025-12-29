Google will allow you to change your email address

Google is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to change the email address associated with their account, thereby abandoning old Gmail addresses created many years ago. This is a complete change of login for logging into the company’s services, and not adding an additional address.

Google support specifies that the innovation will also apply to mailboxes in the @gmail.com domain. Previously, such an opportunity existed only for accounts where third-party provider addresses were used as the main mail. Now users will be able to replace one Gmail address with another within the same account. The company notes that the feature is being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users in stages. At the same time, at the moment, the page with a description of the innovation is available only in Hindi.

Why change your email address in Google

Google explains that the email address associated with the account is used to log in to all of the company’s services and is the primary user identifier. After the update, it will be possible to replace the current address ending in gmail.com with a new address with the same domain. In this case, the outgoing mail will not be deleted and will retain the connection to the account.

After changing the address, the letter will continue to arrive at both the old and new Gmail. Both addresses can be used to authorize in Google services, including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play and Drive. All account data, such as photos, messages and received emails, will remain available without changes. The old address will be transferred to the status of a pseudonym and will remain assigned to the user, that is, other people will not be able to take it.

The company emphasizes that changing the address is possible no more than once every 12 months. In addition, there is a limit on the number of such changes per account: you can change your @gmail.com address no more than three times, which means a maximum of four associated addresses at any given time. Reusing an old Gmail address for the same account is allowed, but you will not be able to create a new address or delete an existing one for a year after the change.

Google also warns that in some cases, the old address may continue to appear, for example, in events created earlier in the calendar. When the feature becomes available to a specific user, you will be able to change your Gmail address through the “My Account” section of your Google account settings.