Google will allow you to change your email address  

Google will allow you to change your email address29.12.25
Google is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to change the email address associated with their account, thereby abandoning old Gmail addresses created many years ago. This is a complete change of login for logging into the company’s services, and not adding an additional address.
Google support specifies that the innovation will also apply to mailboxes in the @gmail.com domain. Previously, such an opportunity existed only for accounts where third-party provider addresses were used as the main mail. Now users will be able to replace one Gmail address with another within the same account. The company notes that the feature is being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users in stages. At the same time, at the moment, the page with a description of the innovation is available only in Hindi.
Why change your email address in Google
Google explains that the email address associated with the account is used to log in to all of the company’s services and is the primary user identifier. After the update, it will be possible to replace the current address ending in gmail.com with a new address with the same domain. In this case, the outgoing mail will not be deleted and will retain the connection to the account.
After changing the address, the letter will continue to arrive at both the old and new Gmail. Both addresses can be used to authorize in Google services, including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Google Play and Drive. All account data, such as photos, messages and received emails, will remain available without changes. The old address will be transferred to the status of a pseudonym and will remain assigned to the user, that is, other people will not be able to take it.
The company emphasizes that changing the address is possible no more than once every 12 months. In addition, there is a limit on the number of such changes per account: you can change your @gmail.com address no more than three times, which means a maximum of four associated addresses at any given time. Reusing an old Gmail address for the same account is allowed, but you will not be able to create a new address or delete an existing one for a year after the change.
Google also warns that in some cases, the old address may continue to appear, for example, in events created earlier in the calendar. When the feature becomes available to a specific user, you will be able to change your Gmail address through the “My Account” section of your Google account settings.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Google will allow you to change your email address Google post
Google is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to change the email address associated with their account, thereby abandoning their old Gmail addresses.
Logitech G304 X Lightspeed is battery-powered instead of batteries and has a 1000 Hz polling rate Logitech mouse
Logitech G304 X Lightspeed features the company’s Hero 25K sensor. It supports sensitivity in the range of 100 to 25,000 DPI, expandable up to 25,600 DPI.
Google will allow you to change your email address
Logitech G304 X Lightspeed is battery-powered instead of batteries and has a 1000 Hz polling rate
Jaguar has released its last car with an internal combustion engine
Samsung announce 5 new Odyssey gaming monitors 2026
Michelin has created a real-time tire monitoring system
Best games of 2025 according to Steam
In 2025, $2.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen
Volvo has created the fastest font to improve driver safety
US bans imports of all foreign drones, including DJI, due to national security threat
The Samsung Music Frame audio system received a limited edition of “Cities of Ukraine”
China’s BYD exported nearly 1 million electric cars in 2025