Google will add YouTube video quote search to Chrome01.10.25
Google has started testing a new Lens Video Citations feature in Chrome, which allows you to search for objects directly on YouTube and automatically rewind it until the desired object appears. This is convenient for checking facts, searching for products or ingredients without manually rewinding and searching.
In addition, Lens can now be quickly relaunched directly from the Chrome search bar, as well as receive suggestions and search options before entering a query or loading an image. To make it easier to work with tabs, Google has added a Create new tab group button to the top menu of the browser – now you can create a new group with a blank tab with one click, assigning it a name and color.
All of these features are available in the Chrome Canary test builds via chrome://flags, and it should be understood that they are experimental: they may be changed or removed in future versions.
Electronic Arts to be sold to private investors for $55 billion business Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts sold to a consortium of investors for $55 billion – Silver Lake, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) and Affinity Partners
