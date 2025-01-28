Google will acquire part of HTC’s XR business for $250 million

Google has reached an agreement with Taiwanese company HTC to buy part of its XR business for $250 million. The deal includes the transfer of part of the HTC VIVE engineering staff to Google, as well as the granting of rights to intellectual property related to XR technologies.

HTC VIVE engineering staff will move to Google, which will strengthen the company’s expertise in the field of XR.

HTC will retain the right to use and develop the transferred technologies.

Google plans to integrate the acquired solutions to accelerate the development of the Android XR platform, designed for headsets and glasses of augmented and virtual reality.

This step by Google is part of the strategy to strengthen its position in the XR market, which is dominated by giants such as Apple and Meta. The development of XR technologies is becoming a key direction for large players seeking to create a new generation of ecosystems.

This isn’t the first major deal between Google and HTC. In 2017, Google acquired HTC’s mobile division for $1.1 billion, a milestone that paved the way for the Pixel smartphone series. Google hopes the new deal will accelerate its development in XR and help the company compete in the augmented and virtual reality space.

