Google to hold I/O developer conference on May 20, 202514.02.25
Google has announced that its annual I/O developer conference will be held on May 20-21, 2025. The event will traditionally be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, not far from the company’s headquarters.
The first day of the conference will begin with a keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai. The company will present new developments in the field of artificial intelligence and not only.
The conference was full of news about Gemini. Now, when the competition between Google, OpenAI, Antrhropic and now DeepSeek has only increased, we should expect new loud announcements in the field of artificial intelligence.
This year, Google also has tough competition in the form of the Microsoft Build conference, which will be held on May 19-22 in Seattle.
Google to hold I/O developer conference on May 20, 2025
