Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 headphones have received improved noise reduction and Gemini artificial intelligence

width=”560″ height=”420″ />

Google introduced the updated Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless headphones, which have become more compact and lightweight. The cost of the novelty is $229.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a new design that improves the comfort of use. They have a rubber arc-shaped part “rotation stabilizer for adjustment”, which provides the best fit during active movements. Compared to the previous model, the new headphones are 27% smaller and weigh just 4.7g each, which is 24% lighter.

The headphones are equipped with 11 mm drivers, a specially designed Tensor A1 sound processing chip and an advanced version of Silent Seal 2.0 active noise cancellation, which is twice as effective as the Pixel Buds Pro. Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Bluetooth 5.4, which provides improved sound quality.

They provide up to 8 hours of operation with activated active noise cancellation and up to 12 hours without it. The case adds another 30 hours of use, and a 15-minute charge gives an additional 3 hours of use. Among the innovations are support for multi-point audio switching, spatial audio and advanced conversation detection. The headphones are protected against sweat and water according to the IP54 standard, and the case – according to IPX4.

Also, Pixel Buds Pro 2 has Gemini Live feature for using the voice assistant. The headphones are available for pre-order starting today, with official sales starting on September 26. Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in four colors: Hazel, Porcelain, Peony and Wintergreen. The novelty will appear on the markets of more than 30 countries, including the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, Europe and Asia.

At one time, when the Google company introduced its first wireless headphones Pixel Buds, tightly integrated with Google Assistant. The novelty managed to be called a competitor of Apple AirPods.

Pixel Buds are not just headphones for listening to music. The headset supports simultaneous translation for communication with foreigners in 40 languages! The headphones listen to the surrounding sound and translate the user’s voice in real time using Google Translate on the Pixel smartphone.

The Google Pixel Buds come in a branded charging case, which is designed not only for storage and transport, but also for charging them. On a single charge, Pixel Buds will work for up to 5 hours, and with the help of the battery in the case, their active autonomy increases to 24 hours. The charging capacity of the headphones is 120 mAh, and the case is 620 mAh.