Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be officially introduced in an hour

Google will start presenting new devices in an hour. The event starts at 20:00 (EET), including in Kyiv. As always, you can watch the live broadcast of the presentation on the company’s YouTube channel.

In general, several novelties are expected, including the compact Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone, as well as the flagship Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones. In addition, it is still worth waiting for the release of the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes, the flagship headphones Pixel Buds Pro 2 and new devices for the smart home.

Rumors to

According to the leak, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will have a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be powered by the Tensor G4 processor, which works together with the M2 security chip. The device will come with 16GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage and Android 14. The device will receive an OS update to Android 15 shortly after launch.

For selfies, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have a 42-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture on the front. The rear camera will have a 50-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.68, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and a viewing angle of 123 degrees, as well as a 48-megapixel peri8 telephoto. optical zoom.

According to previous reports, the Google device will be powered by a 5,060mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. It is also expected to support wireless charging.

In addition, the artificial intelligence Gemini AI Pixel 9 XL Pro will offer a number of smart tools. Pixel Studio allows users to create unique AI-powered images, while the AI-powered Weather app provides weather updates along with clothing recommendations. The Reimagine function allows users to transform objects into photos, while Screenshot Search provides an easy search for screenshots using natural language.