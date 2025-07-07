Google open access to AI video generator Veo 3 in Ukraine07.07.25
Google has made its latest video generation model – Veo 3 – available in Ukraine. Now users with a Google AI Pro subscription can create video content based on text descriptions via the web version or the Gemini application.
Veo 3 is an advanced tool capable of generating HD-quality videos with a synchronized audio track. According to the developers, the system is suitable for various scenarios – from short videos to advertising and entertainment formats. Content creation takes only a few minutes.
To prevent possible abuse, Google has introduced several layers of protection. Each video created with Veo 3 contains a visible watermark and an invisible label using SynthID technology. The latter allows you to determine the origin of the video, even if it has been modified or recoded.
The authentication system, SynthID Detector, is currently in limited testing, but plans to make it available to a wider audience in the future.
Google emphasizes that it strives for transparency and considers it important for users to be able to distinguish content created with the help of AI.
How to get access
Veo 3 is available through a Google AI Pro subscription. The latest updates are already available in the Gemini app and on the web platform. The user only needs to select a scenario and enter a text prompt.
