Google Opal – another AI app development tool

Google has introduced Opal, a new experimental AI-powered tool available through Google Labs. It is currently in open beta testing, but only for users in the US.

Google Opal allows you to create and edit mini-apps using a text description and a visual designer. The idea is to give the user the ability to quickly prototype product ideas, demonstrate concepts, or develop completely new applications without the need to program.

In addition to creating from scratch, Opal also offers templates from the built-in Google Labs library – for example, a blog generator, a tool for writing posts on social networks, a research assistant, a playlist creator, and other utilities. The user can combine different templates, change their logic, combine functions, and adapt them to their own goals.

A special feature of Opal is the visualization of the process: the user can clearly see the steps that lead to a certain result, including the work of AI, intermediate actions, and the data obtained. This makes it easy to create multi-step applications that involve multiple models and stages.

You can manage all of this without code — just simple natural language commands. Finished mini-apps can be edited, extended, or shared with other people via a Google account.

Opal is thus another attempt by Google to democratize AI tools and make the creation of applications accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical level.