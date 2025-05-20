Google may replace the “I’m feeling lucky” button with an AI search chatbot20.05.25
Changes have begun to appear on the main page of the Google search engine: the familiar “I’m lucky” button has disappeared for some users. Its place has been taken by a new interface element – AI Mode. This is reported by The Verge, referring to numerous messages on social networks.
Users note that the AI Mode button is displayed in different designs – in some cases it is gray, and sometimes stylized in the color of the Google logo. At the same time, in certain regions it changes not only the “I’m lucky” button, but also the location of the image search.
In early May, the company announced the launch of an experiment: a small percentage of US users will begin to see the new AI Mode instead of the standard interface. This function activates a chat mode taking into account artificial intelligence, forms answers over the form of traditional search results, because it is like a dialogue with a bot.
Google is gradually integrating elements of artificial intelligence into its services, and the AI Mode button could be part of a broader transformation of the search engine. Whether this change will be permanent is not yet known – the company has not officially announced plans to completely replace “I’m feeling lucky” with a new feature.
In September 2015, Google introduced a new logo that has become a recognizable symbol of the company for millions of users. Almost a decade later, the company is changing it for the first time — though not radically, according to 9to5Google.
The changes affected the “G” icon, which now has a smoother and more modern look. If it previously consisted of four clearly defined colors, now Google uses gradients – colors flow into each other, creating a softer and more dynamic visual effect. This update has already begun to appear in the Google app for iOS and in the beta version of Android applications.
So far, no changes have been recorded to the main company logo with the inscription “Google”. It is also unknown whether the new icon style will be implemented in branded services such as Gmail, Chrome or Maps.
