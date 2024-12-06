Google Maps will show events from Waze06.12.24
Google Maps now integrates with Waze, giving users more detailed information about traffic incidents, such as accidents, roadworks, speed cameras, and police presence. Users will also be able to leave comments and make corrections to the accuracy of the reports.
This feature was announced by Google in July 2024, when the company announced more active data exchange between Google Maps and Waze. As an example, last week on Reddit, a user shared a screenshot where he received a notification about a police patrol reported by other Waze users. He also had the opportunity to confirm or update this information.
The feature is currently available to a limited number of users, but Google promises that it will become available to a wider audience in the near future. This update is expected to significantly improve the navigation experience for drivers.
Waze, the navigation app, is getting a new navigation tip that will alert you when you’re approaching a potentially dangerous section of the road. This new feature is called “accident history” and will appear on your screen when a potentially dangerous section of the road is detected on your route.
Waze will use data provided by its community and artificial intelligence to analyze your route, including traffic levels and road type, to identify potentially dangerous spots along your route. The feature is designed to improve road safety and help drivers avoid accidents.
These notifications won’t come every day or for routes you drive regularly, so as not to distract you too much. Instead, they’ll appear at unexpected sections of the road where the risk of an accident is increased.
According to Google, car accidents cause 3,600 deaths worldwide every day. So this new Waze feature could be useful in increasing driver awareness and improving road safety. At the same time, what works against Waze is that 14% of these deaths are related to cell phone use.
