Google Keep notes can now be used by multiple accounts on Android

Google Keep has received an update that now supports multiple accounts for Android tablets and complex devices.

Users can open two instances of the app at the same time, making it easy to manage notes from different accounts. This feature complements the split-screen feature introduced last year and improves note-taking on devices with larger displays.

The update is available to all Google Workspace customers, individual Workspace subscribers, and users with personal Google Accounts starting with version 5.24.242.03.90.