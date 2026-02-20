Google I/O 2026 conference will take place on May 19-20

Google has announced the date of its annual developer conference. The 2026 event will be held on May 19 and 20. Part of the program, including the main presentation, will be available for viewing in the format of online broadcasts.

A key event for the Android ecosystem

The conference traditionally serves as a central platform for presenting updates to the Android mobile platform and the company’s services. It is within the framework of I/O that major changes to the software ecosystem are usually demonstrated, which subsequently become available to users around the world.

It is expected that a significant share of announcements in 2026 will be related to the development of artificial intelligence technologies. The focus, according to preliminary data, will be on the Gemini platform and its further integration into the company’s products and services. Such a focus is in line with Google’s current strategy to expand the use of AI in everyday digital tools.

A more detailed conference program and list of speakers are expected to be published closer to the event date. Online broadcasts will allow developers and users around the world to follow the main announcements.