Google Gmail on Android will allow you to drag and drop recipient contacts04.12.24
Google has updated its Gmail app for Android with the ability to drag and drop contacts between the To, Cc, and Bcc fields. Users can now easily move addresses between these fields, which is especially useful if they accidentally misplace contacts. However, contrary to some expectations, contacts are not actually moved, they are simply moved.
This feature was already available in the web version of Gmail and was part of a general program to improve the service. Gmail previously received integration with Google Gemini and improved search filters. The update is aimed at simplifying email management and increasing productivity, which is especially noticeable for users who often confuse the Cc and Bcc fields.
While some users believe that adding the ability to swap contacts would make the update even more convenient, the current improvement highlights Google’s desire to make its apps intuitive and functional.
Google is expanding its Help me write feature to Gmail on the web, allowing users to compose and edit emails using Gemini AI. When you create a new draft in Gmail, you’ll now be prompted to use the feature. For now, Help me write is available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and users with the Gemini add-on for Workspace. In addition to creating drafts, Help me write can help you formalize, refine, or shorten your text.
There’s also a new shortcut for the “polish” option, which is available in Help me write when you have text longer than 12 words. On Gmail on the web, you can click the shortcut or use Ctrl + H to quickly optimize your email. On mobile devices, this shortcut will replace the Refine my draft option, improving interaction by swiping on the polish shortcut.Users will be able to further edit messages using other Google AI tools.
