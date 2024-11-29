Google Gemini AI gets Spotify voice command support to control music playback

Google is improving the capabilities of its voice assistant Gemini, adding support for Spotify. Now users can search, play and browse music using voice commands. To get started, you need to link your Spotify and Google accounts. After that, the assistant will be able to launch songs, albums or playlists, as well as search for music by artist, genre or lyrics.

The function is currently only available on Android and in English, and at the initial stage does not provide for creating playlists or managing radio stations. Despite the limited functionality, the integration opens up new opportunities for more convenient interaction with music services. The official support page has already been published, which indicates that the update will be launched soon.

Previously in Spotify…

Spotify is launching a new feature called Offline Backup for Premium subscribers that will automatically save tracks for offline listening. This feature will help you not to be left without music in situations where the internet suddenly disappears.

Spotify Offline Backup analyzes your next song queue and recently listened to tracks, creating a unique playlist for each user. This playlist will be supplemented with songs that are already cached on the device due to frequent listening, and it can also expand as you listen to more music. The playlist can be sorted by artists, moods or genres.

The new feature will be available to users on iOS and Android this week, and will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the feature to work correctly, you must enable the “Offline access” option in the data saving settings. “> There is no confirmed information regarding its availability in Ukraine yet.