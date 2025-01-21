Google Drive will speed up file synchronization and reduce traffic consumption21.01.25
Google has updated its Google Drive cloud service, adding support for differential downloads, which speeds up file synchronization between local devices and the cloud.
Previously, when you made changes to a file, such as a 1GB document, the service would download the entire updated file in its entirety, even if the changes affected only one letter. This created a significant load on the network and slowed down the synchronization process.
With the introduction of differential downloads, Google Drive now determines which parts of the file have changed and synchronizes only those. This:
- Speeds up synchronization in both directions.
- Reduces the amount of data transferred by minimizing network bandwidth usage.
- Increases efficiency, especially for large files.
The feature is already available to Google Workspace and personal Google accounts through the Rapid and Scheduled Release channels. The update is aimed at optimizing the service and reducing resource consumption for users.
