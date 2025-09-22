Google Discover will show posts from YouTube, X, Instagram

In the near future, the Google Discover feed will start displaying not only articles and news from the Internet. The company announced the integration of short YouTube Shorts videos, as well as publications from Instagram and X.

Discover is available in the Google application on the home screen and forms a personalized content stream based on the user’s interests. There are already media materials and some AI-generated summaries, and in the coming weeks, posts from social networks will also begin to appear. Initially, we are talking about only a few platforms, but in the future the list is planned to be expanded.

“During research, users noted that they like to see a variety of content in Discover: videos, posts from social networks and articles,” Google said in a statement.

In addition, the service will receive more personalization options. Now, as in Google search, you can choose your favorite news sources. The user will be able to subscribe to a specific author or publication and see their publications more often. Before subscribing, you can view the author’s profile with materials and social networks.