Google Chrome will receive artificial intelligence to check the security of visited sites

Google has added a new AI-powered fraud detection feature to Chrome Canary. This technology, which runs locally on the device, analyzes web pages for threats without sending data to external servers, providing increased security for personal data. and Intent for Scam Detection” uses language models to analyze pages and will be available on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Google integrated this feature in response to the rise of cyberthreats, including more than 600 million attacks per day.

Google has announced the launch of a new paid version of its Chrome web browser. Chrome Enterprise Premium for ¦business customers offers a number of enhanced security measures, including data protection and malware scanning.

One of the key features of the paid version is data loss prevention and deeper malware scanning. On the other hand, the free version of Chrome offers general protection against phishing and malware.

In addition to this, regular Chrome users will also receive new security features that allow more control over website permissions, including access to mouse and keyboard controls.

Chrome Enterprise Premium also offers a number of benefits for businesses, such as restrictions on downloading and printing documents, which contributes to increased security, as well as compatibility with other enterprise software, including Google Workspace.