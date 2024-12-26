Google Chrome will receive artificial intelligence to check the security of visited sites26.12.24
Google has added a new AI-powered fraud detection feature to Chrome Canary. This technology, which runs locally on the device, analyzes web pages for threats without sending data to external servers, providing increased security for personal data. and Intent for Scam Detection” uses language models to analyze pages and will be available on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
Google integrated this feature in response to the rise of cyberthreats, including more than 600 million attacks per day.
Google has announced the launch of a new paid version of its Chrome web browser. Chrome Enterprise Premium for ¦business customers offers a number of enhanced security measures, including data protection and malware scanning.
One of the key features of the paid version is data loss prevention and deeper malware scanning. On the other hand, the free version of Chrome offers general protection against phishing and malware.
In addition to this, regular Chrome users will also receive new security features that allow more control over website permissions, including access to mouse and keyboard controls.
Chrome Enterprise Premium also offers a number of benefits for businesses, such as restrictions on downloading and printing documents, which contributes to increased security, as well as compatibility with other enterprise software, including Google Workspace.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Let’s get acquainted with the top devices of the year. Among them are flagship expensive models and budget devices. The best smartphones, headphones and laptops of 2024 according to the editors of hi-tech.ua.
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Google Chrome will receive artificial intelligence to check the security of visited sites browser Chrome Google
Google has added a new AI-powered fraud detection feature to Chrome Canary.
WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones next year smartphone WhatsApp
The WhatsApp update will affect devices running Android KitKat from 2013, which no longer meet the requirements for new features and security standards.
Google Chrome will receive artificial intelligence to check the security of visited sites
WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones next year
Moto E15, G05, G15 and G15 Power smartphones on MediaTek and Android 15 cost $115-150
You can now update data in Reserve+ again and again
LG Radio+ online music service will be free
You can now schedule posts on Instagram
Honda Prelude to be released in 2025 as a twin-motor hybrid
New Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PCs run on Intel Lunar Lake platform
YouTube will be banned channels for clickbait headers
Antec Performance 1 M Mini-ITX Case has custom component mounting
LG QNED evo TVs with True Wireless 4K support AMD FreeSync Premium
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl get last patch this year