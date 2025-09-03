Google Chrome browser still holds 70% of PC and smartphone users03.09.25
According to the analytical agency Statcounter, Google Chrome has strengthened its leadership in the browser market, reaching a record share of 70.25%. The service notes that the browser remains the most popular on both computers and mobile devices.
In second place is Microsoft Edge with an indicator of 11.8%. Despite a slight increase of 0.01%, the gap with Chrome remains huge. Apple’s Safari took third place with a share of 6.34%, adding 1.04% compared to the previous month.
Firefox showed a decrease to 4.94% (-0.36%), Opera also reduced its share to 2.06% (-0.13%). In the segment of mobile browsers, the situation is similar: Chrome holds 69.15%, Safari is in second place with 20.32%, and Samsung Internet is in third place with 3.33%. Edge’s share on smartphones and tablets is only 0.59%.
It recently became known that Google Chrome will receive a new feature based on artificial intelligence, which will automatically generate summarized reviews of online stores. This was reported on the company’s official blog. AI algorithms will analyze data from Google Shopping and other popular shopping platforms to show an overall rating on a five-point scale, as well as key points indicated by buyers.
In the summary, you will be able to see information about the quality of service, delivery speed, prices, return policies and other parameters. This should help you quickly assess the reliability of the store before making a purchase.
