Google adds narrator mode to Gemini10.08.25
Google has announced a new feature in its AI chatbot Gemini called Storybook. With its help, users can create personalized children’s books with illustrations. Just describe the plot and Gemini will generate a 10-page story with text, pictures and voiceover.
What is known
The user can choose the style of illustrations, for example, a comic, plasticine animation or anime. There is also the opportunity to upload your own photos or drawings of the child to make the story more personal.
The feature works on mobile and desktop devices and supports over 45 languages. Although most of the stories meet expectations, some users have reported strange illustrations – for example, fish with human hands or meaningless images.
Google is expanding the capabilities of its AI assistant Gemini, integrated into the cloud service. Now it can work not only with text files or PDF documents, but also analyze videos. Users have the opportunity to find out the content of the video without watching it in full, just ask a question or ask for a short summary.
The functionality is implemented in the familiar chat interface format used by other Gemini services. For example, if a video recording of a conference is stored in Drive, the assistant can automatically collect all the key tasks that were heard in the conversation. However, there is an important condition – the video must contain English subtitles, otherwise the content analysis will not be available.
The new feature is activated in the preview window or when opening the file in a separate tab. It appears gradually – full deployment may take several weeks. It is available to Google Workspace and Google One subscribers with the AI Premium tariff, as well as owners of Gemini Business and Enterprise packages.
In parallel, another innovation has appeared in the Drive video player – the ability to view statistics. The “Details” section now displays the number of views, which allows you to assess how actively the video is used within the team or organization.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Google adds narrator mode to Gemini artificial intelligence Google
Google has announced a Gemini feature called Storybook, which lets users create personalized children’s books with illustrations
XAiDEN drones combine into swarms of 100 with AI control development drone war
Nearthlab (South Korea) has introduced a new generation of autonomous XAiDEN strike drones that operate in swarms of 10 units
Google adds narrator mode to Gemini
XAiDEN drones combine into swarms of 100 with AI control
Rogbid M2 – the world’s first smartwatch with a tungsten case
Neuralink has started its first clinical trials in Europe
LG CineBeam S 4K projector supports Dolby Atmos
AMD Radeon RX 9060 8GB graphics card has reduced power consumption
Samsung One UI 8.0 – details about update
Xiaomi has changed the design of the Redmi logo. Now with caps
Lenovo Legion 5 and LOQ 15 laptops with OLED, RTX 5070 already on sale in Ukraine at a price of 51 000 UAH
Panasonic battery profits up 47%