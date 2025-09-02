Google added call personalization like iPhone02.09.25
In some centuries, something from Google appeared on smartphones after Apple, although it was implemented on various Android shells a long time ago. Google updated the “Phone” application, adding the “Contact Cards” function, which allows you to customize the incoming call screen. Now standard small photos can be replaced with full-screen images with a choice of fonts and colors. In principle, this is similar to the “Contact Posters” function on the iPhone, but the created cards are visible only on the user’s device and are not displayed on those whom he calls.
To create a card, you can use a photo from the camera, gallery or Google Photos, and then adjust the style and color of the text with the contact’s name. In parallel, Google introduced the “Accept” function, which automatically answers missed calls and transcribes voice messages. It is available on Pixel 4 smartphones and newer, as well as on Pixel Watch 2 paired with Pixel 6 and higher. The rollout is taking place gradually, so new features will not appear for all users immediately.
In addition, the application interface has been updated in the style of Material 3 Expressive. It has become simpler and more convenient: quick access to blocking numbers, recording calls, managing call history has been added, as well as improved spam filtering with the ability to quickly leave complaints about unwanted numbers.
These changes are part of a broader redesign of Google’s interfaces in the Contacts, Gmail, Photos, Wallet and other applications, the goal of which is to make them more personalized and convenient.
