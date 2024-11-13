Goodram has released the IRDM PRO GEN 5 SSD with a graphene heatsink13.11.24
The Polish company Wilk Elektronik announced the GoodRAM IRDM PRO GEN 5 solid-state drive, which supports the PCIe 5.0 interface and is equipped with an innovative cooling system. The SSD is designed for professional users and gamers who require high performance and stability when performing resource-intensive tasks.
IRDM PRO GEN 5 provides a read speed of up to 12,000 MB/s, which significantly accelerates the loading of games, the processing of high-definition videos and the work with large databases. The device is equipped with Graphreeze cooling technology using a graphene plate instead of a traditional aluminum radiator, which allows heat to dissipate 20 times more efficiently.
The Phison E26 controller with a DRAM buffer provides reliability and supports ECC error correction. The level of TBW (Total Bytes Written) reaches 3000 TB, which emphasizes the durability of the drive. GoodRAM IRDM PRO GEN 5 is available in 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB capacities and comes with a five-year warranty.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Goodram has released the IRDM PRO GEN 5 SSD with a graphene heatsinkGoodram memory drive SSD
The Polish company Wilk Elektronik announced the GoodRAM IRDM PRO GEN 5 solid-state drive, which supports the PCIe 5.0 interface and is equipped with an innovative cooling system
TSMC has stopped supplying modern chips to Chinabusiness processor
The company TSMC, the largest contract manufacturer of semiconductors, announced that from November 11 it will stop supplying Chinese companies with chips made using 7 nm and more advanced processes.