Goodram has released the IRDM PRO GEN 5 SSD with a graphene heatsink

The Polish company Wilk Elektronik announced the GoodRAM IRDM PRO GEN 5 solid-state drive, which supports the PCIe 5.0 interface and is equipped with an innovative cooling system. The SSD is designed for professional users and gamers who require high performance and stability when performing resource-intensive tasks.

IRDM PRO GEN 5 provides a read speed of up to 12,000 MB/s, which significantly accelerates the loading of games, the processing of high-definition videos and the work with large databases. The device is equipped with Graphreeze cooling technology using a graphene plate instead of a traditional aluminum radiator, which allows heat to dissipate 20 times more efficiently.

The Phison E26 controller with a DRAM buffer provides reliability and supports ECC error correction. The level of TBW (Total Bytes Written) reaches 3000 TB, which emphasizes the durability of the drive. GoodRAM IRDM PRO GEN 5 is available in 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB capacities and comes with a five-year warranty.