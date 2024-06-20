GOG Summer Sale with up to 95% off 6,000 games20.06.24
The GOG Store has announced the launch of a large-scale summer sale, in which more than 6,000 games are presented with discounts of up to 95%! Called the GOG Summer Sale, the promotion includes both modern and classic games.
The GOG Summer Sale will run until July 11, so gamers have time to buy exciting games at great prices.
Discounts on recently released titles stand out among the favorable offers: Cyberpunk 2077 is available at a 50% discount, the Phantom Liberty add-on is at a 15% discount, the Manor Lords strategy is at a 25% discount, The Thaumaturge is at a 33% discount: – With a discount 50%
Importantly, all games on the GOG store are sold DRM-free, allowing players to enjoy them offline.
