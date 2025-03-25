Gmail on Android and iOS will get artificial intelligence

Google is introducing an improved search engine in Gmail, based on artificial intelligence, which allows you to find the most relevant messages faster.

Previously, search results in Gmail were formed mainly on a chronological basis or with the selection of “best results”, followed by the rest of the message list. The new algorithm takes into account not only keywords, but also other factors, including the frequency of interaction with messages, the number of opens and clicks, and even the level of communication with the sender. This should increase the likelihood that the necessary messages will appear at the top of the list, reducing the time spent searching for them.

After the update, an additional list with the most relevant results will appear in Gmail, which will reduce the need for manual filtering. At the same time, users will be able to switch to traditional sorting, in which the newest messages remain at the top of the list.

The update has already begun to be distributed among personal account owners in the web version and Gmail mobile applications for Android and iOS. Support for corporate users will be added later.