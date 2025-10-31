Glovo couriers traveled 331 million km in 7 years of operation in Ukraine.

Glovo celebrated its seventh anniversary in Ukraine and presented app usage statistics, information on the most popular orders, and the couriers’ achievements accumulated over this period.

According to the company, approximately 80,000 couriers have partnered with Glovo over the past seven years. During this time, they have traveled a total of 331 million kilometers. The company makes an unusual comparison: this distance would be enough to circle the Earth approximately 8,260 times, or to travel to the Sun and back.

Glovo currently operates in 40 cities across the country, collaborating with 12,000 partner establishments—restaurants, stores, and pharmacies. Despite the wide selection, user preferences remain predictable: burgers accounted for approximately 12% of all orders over the past seven years, French fries for another 4%, and pizza for 3%. The service’s busiest weeks are traditionally the 39th to 42nd, when cold weather sets in.

At the same time, Glovo continues to develop its charitable efforts through the Glovo Access initiative. With the help of partner organizations, more than 1.09 million meals have been distributed to families, military personnel, senior citizens, and internally displaced Ukrainians.

The service previously published details in honor of Borscht Day: Kyiv residents order approximately 200,000 portions of this dish per year, and the most expensive borscht is offered in Irpen—around five euros per liter. It was also reported that one of its most active users spent 274,000 hryvnias on food in 2024, and a record-breaking courier traveled 23,000 kilometers.