Gigabyte at Computex 2025 introduced gaming laptops with 14 hours of battery life27.05.25
At Computex 2025, Gigabyte introduced new devices for gamers – two laptops of the A18 and A16 Pro series, as well as a 27-inch monitor with a new generation WOLED panel.
Gigabyte A18 and A16 Pro gaming laptops
The Gigabyte A18 laptop has an 18-inch IPS display with a WUXGA resolution (1920×1200), a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 300 nits. The device can be equipped with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card and up to 64 GB of RAM.
The Gigabyte A16 Pro model is more compact – with a 16-inch screen and a higher WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution, the same 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. The maximum configuration offers an Intel Core 7 240H processor, up to 32 GB of RAM, an SSD of up to 4 TB and graphics up to RTX 5080.
Both models are equipped with a Windforce Infinity EX cooling system with a declared TDP of up to 270 W and, according to the manufacturer, can work up to 14 hours on a single charge, which is rare for gaming laptops.
Gigabyte MO27Q28G monitor with Meta 3.0 WOLED panel
Gigabyte also demonstrated the MO27Q28G monitor with a 27-inch WOLED matrix of the new generation from LG – Meta 3.0. The screen has a resolution of 2560×1440 (QHD), a refresh rate of 280 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. It covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, is covered with a matte layer and supports image synchronization technologies AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.
In addition, the monitor has received VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, a built-in KVM switch for controlling two devices, as well as a new game menu Tactical Switch 2.0 – for quick access to settings during the game.
