Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 50 graphics get its own AI assistant14.01.25
Gigabyte Technology has unveiled its updated laptop lineup at CES 2025. The new products include the Aorus Master, Aero, and Gaming gaming and productivity devices, powered by the latest AMD and Intel processors and GeForce RTX 50-series graphics. The company also introduced the GiMATE AI assistant, designed to simplify hardware and software setup.
Aorus Master: Power for Gamers
The Aorus Master lineup includes 18-inch laptops with Mini-LED displays and 16-inch models with OLED displays. These devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX (Arrow Lake) processors and GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards, including the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop. One of the key features of the laptops is the WindForce Infinity EX cooling system, which can handle up to 270 watts of heat.
Aero X16: for creativity and productivity
The Aero X16 is aimed at professional users who need high performance. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor, discrete GeForce RTX 50 graphics (the exact model is not yet specified) and features a compact body with a thickness of 16.7 mm. The device supports up to 12 hours of battery life, making it ideal for working outside the office.
Gigabyte Gaming A16: versatility and comfort
Not much is known about the new Gaming A16 model. The laptop is equipped with GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and offers an ergonomic design, a branded Golden Curve Keyboard, as well as the ability to open the screen 180 °. Details about the available processors have not yet been disclosed.
GiMATE: An AI Assistant for User Convenience
The GiMATE assistant uses a large language model (LLM) and Press and Speak to interact naturally with the laptop. Users can quickly adjust power settings, cooling, screen privacy, and audio optimization.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
The Oppo A40m smartphone is pleasantly impressive with its design and a set of some components that make it a confident lower-middle-class model. Let’s look at the details
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 50 graphics get its own AI assistant artificial intelligence GeForce RTX Gigabyte laptop
Gigabyte Technology has unveiled an updated line of laptops at CES 2025. Among the new products are gaming and productivity devices from the Aorus Master, Aero, and Gaming series.
Buy Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone with discount and gifts on Aliexpress Redmi smartphone Xiaomi
The global version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone was announced a few days ago and today, January 15, from 10:00 Kyiv time, you can buy the smartphone on Aliexpress.
Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 50 graphics get its own AI assistant
SanDisk releases SSD for iPhone with MagSafe
Latest Call of Duty game series breaking revenue records
Asus will release 24 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 graphics card in ROG Astral, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Prime series
The Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
Lenovo Legion Go S – portable console based on SteamOS
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090D – vga for chinese market with 30% performance cut, but same frequencies
Continental showed off car side windows that work as displays
Solar-powered EcoFlow Power Hat charges two devices simultaneously