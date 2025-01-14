Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 50 graphics get its own AI assistant

Gigabyte Technology has unveiled its updated laptop lineup at CES 2025. The new products include the Aorus Master, Aero, and Gaming gaming and productivity devices, powered by the latest AMD and Intel processors and GeForce RTX 50-series graphics. The company also introduced the GiMATE AI assistant, designed to simplify hardware and software setup.

Aorus Master: Power for Gamers

The Aorus Master lineup includes 18-inch laptops with Mini-LED displays and 16-inch models with OLED displays. These devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX (Arrow Lake) processors and GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards, including the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop. One of the key features of the laptops is the WindForce Infinity EX cooling system, which can handle up to 270 watts of heat.

Aero X16: for creativity and productivity

The Aero X16 is aimed at professional users who need high performance. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor, discrete GeForce RTX 50 graphics (the exact model is not yet specified) and features a compact body with a thickness of 16.7 mm. The device supports up to 12 hours of battery life, making it ideal for working outside the office.

Gigabyte Gaming A16: versatility and comfort

Not much is known about the new Gaming A16 model. The laptop is equipped with GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and offers an ergonomic design, a branded Golden Curve Keyboard, as well as the ability to open the screen 180 °. Details about the available processors have not yet been disclosed.

GiMATE: An AI Assistant for User Convenience

The GiMATE assistant uses a large language model (LLM) and Press and Speak to interact naturally with the laptop. Users can quickly adjust power settings, cooling, screen privacy, and audio optimization.