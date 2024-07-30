Gigabyte AORUS FO27Q2 gaming monitor with 27″ QD-OLED screen and 240 Hz will be sold in Ukraine30.07.24
The Gigabyte company introduced a new AORUS FO27Q2 gaming monitor to the Ukrainian market. The model is equipped with a QD-OLED panel with a diagonal of 27 inches and a resolution of 1440p. The monitor supports a refresh rate of 240 Hz and has a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The response time is only 0.03 ms, and the contrast ratio reaches 1500000:1. The screen also supports 10-bit color display.
For connectivity, the AORUS FO27Q2 provides HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB Type-C (DP Alt) ports, as well as an audio output and several USB-A ports. HDMI 2.1 allows you to display a picture with a resolution of up to 2K and a frequency of up to 144 Hz. The monitor is equipped with a stand with height and tilt adjustment, which ensures ease of use.
The sale of AORUS FO27Q2 will start in Ukraine in the near future, but the price of the new product has not yet been announced.
