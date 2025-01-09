Garmin Instinct 3 smartwatch with AMOLED display and “unlimited” battery life costs $400

Garmin has introduced a new version of its Instinct 3 smartwatch, designed for active recreation. The novelty received an AMOLED display or sun screen, a metal frame and a built-in flashlight.

The Instinct 3 offers improved autonomy: up to 24 days of operation on a single charge and unlimited operation time for the Solar version, which depends on solar conditions. According to the company, thanks to the improved solar battery, the model provides five times more operation time in GPS mode compared to its predecessor, the Instinct 2 Solar.

The watch has a case made of fiber-reinforced polymer with MIL-STD 810 strength and water resistance up to 100 meters. They are available in two versions: AMOLED and Solar, with sizes of 45 mm and 50 mm and in colors such as Neotropic, Black and Electric Lime. The new Instinct E with a size of 40 mm is also offered.

The Instinct 3 supports the standard set of health monitoring features, including heart rate tracking, sleep quality, heart rate variability and more. The watch also supports contactless payments Garmin Pay.

Prices for the Instinct 3 range from $299 (for the Instinct E) to $499 for the model with an AMOLED display (50 mm). Orders will begin on January 10.