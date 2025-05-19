Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 come in two sizes, provide more analytics, and start at $55019.05.25
Garmin has introduced two new models of running smartwatches – Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970, aimed at athletes who need advanced training functions and analytics. Both devices have AMOLED displays, new capabilities for tracking physical activity and health, as well as improved training planning tools and load analysis.
Garmin Forerunner 570 is focused on daily training and supports personalized recommendations, analysis of running dynamics based on data from the wrist, as well as a new system of daily reports. The watch can monitor sleep parameters, energy, stress level, skin temperature, menstrual cycles, pregnancy and heart rate variability. The built-in microphone and speaker allow you to use voice functions and answer calls. The model supports offline listening to music thanks to synchronization with Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music services. The watch will be available in two sizes and works up to 11 days without recharging. The price is $549.99.
The Forerunner 970 is aimed at more demanding users and is distinguished by premium materials – sapphire glass and a titanium frame. The watch offers advanced analytics of running, recommendations for weekly load, as well as support for the new function of detecting atrial fibrillation. A built-in LED flashlight adds convenience in the dark, and the duration of battery life reaches 15 days. In addition, when using the HRM 600 heart rate monitor, which is sold separately, the Forerunner 970 can estimate energy expenditure and track speed loss during a run. The price of this model is $749.99.
Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 come in two sizes, provide more analytics, and start at $550
