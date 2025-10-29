Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy29.10.25
Garmin has introduced a mid-range smartwatch, the D2 Air X15, aimed at aviation enthusiasts and pilots. The new model replaces the D2 Air X10 and is based on the modern Venu 4 platform, while the previous version used the Venu 2 Plus solution. By updating the hardware base, the device received functions that the standard Venu line lacked.
What’s new in the Garmin D2 Air X15
The key change was the 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 by 454 pixels. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the case combines stainless steel and reinforced polymer. The weight of the watch reaches 56 grams with a standard strap. The design supports quick change of 22-millimeter straps thanks to the Quick Release system.
The model will retain its versatility in everyday use, but includes specialized tools for flights. The announcement of the device took place simultaneously with the appearance of an advanced version of the D2 Mach 2, which is designed for professional pilots.
Among the updates is a built-in LED flashlight that can be used in the cockpit or when checking equipment before departure. The Garmin D2 Air X15 watch supports the Garmin Pilot program, which provides access to aviation data, navigation, weather reports and information necessary for pilots.
What has been inherited from its predecessors
Some of the capabilities of the Garmin D2 Air X15 are inherited from the Venu 4 series, including voice control, Garmin Messenger messaging service and health monitoring functions. The battery charge lasts for up to ten days of battery life, which makes the model convenient for both flights and everyday use.
The Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch is available in Slate and Silver with a black silicone band. The suggested retail price is $649.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy Garmin smart watches
Some of the Garmin D2 Air X15 features are inherited from the Venu 4 series, including voice control, Garmin Messenger messaging service, and health monitoring features.
Budget robot vacuum cleaners send detailed 3D maps of apartments and houses to China robot
For example, the iLife A11 robot vacuum cleaner, which costs around $300, regularly sent data about its owner’s home to its manufacturer in China, including a detailed 3D map.
Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy
Budget robot vacuum cleaners send detailed 3D maps of apartments and houses to China
The Twitter.com domain is going away. Only x.com will remain
Battlefield 6: RedSec is out – free-to-play Battle Royale game
Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 and Redmi TV X 98 support 144 Hz
Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition – remake for the 10th anniversary
Gaming Copilot in Windows 11 takes screenshots during gaming
Kyivstar reaches $3 billion capitalization after listing on Nasdaq
Artificial intelligence handles 85% of support requests Action