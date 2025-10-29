Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy

Garmin has introduced a mid-range smartwatch, the D2 Air X15, aimed at aviation enthusiasts and pilots. The new model replaces the D2 Air X10 and is based on the modern Venu 4 platform, while the previous version used the Venu 2 Plus solution. By updating the hardware base, the device received functions that the standard Venu line lacked.

What’s new in the Garmin D2 Air X15

The key change was the 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 by 454 pixels. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the case combines stainless steel and reinforced polymer. The weight of the watch reaches 56 grams with a standard strap. The design supports quick change of 22-millimeter straps thanks to the Quick Release system.

The model will retain its versatility in everyday use, but includes specialized tools for flights. The announcement of the device took place simultaneously with the appearance of an advanced version of the D2 Mach 2, which is designed for professional pilots.

Among the updates is a built-in LED flashlight that can be used in the cockpit or when checking equipment before departure. The Garmin D2 Air X15 watch supports the Garmin Pilot program, which provides access to aviation data, navigation, weather reports and information necessary for pilots.

What has been inherited from its predecessors

Some of the capabilities of the Garmin D2 Air X15 are inherited from the Venu 4 series, including voice control, Garmin Messenger messaging service and health monitoring functions. The battery charge lasts for up to ten days of battery life, which makes the model convenient for both flights and everyday use.

The Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch is available in Slate and Silver with a black silicone band. The suggested retail price is $649.