Gamescom 2024: Three new ASUS Republic of Gamers monitors have 1440p screens with increased frequencies

At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, ASUS Republic of Gamers presented three new gaming monitors with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a high refresh rate.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP is equipped with a 26.5-inch WOLED panel with an anti-glare coating, a response time of 0.03 ms and a maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz. The device also features a new RWGB subpixel arrangement for improved text display. The price abroad starts at $999.

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27ACDNG uses a 26.5-inch QD-OLED matrix with a refresh rate of 360 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms. This model also received an updated design of the radiator for more efficient cooling and USB Type-C with support for Power Delivery up to 90 W.

ASUS ROG Swift 360 Hz PG27AQNR is based on a new platform from MediaTek and Nvidia that supports G-Sync technology. This 27-inch 360Hz IPS monitor offers DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB port for firmware updates.