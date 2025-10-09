Gamer finds end of the Minecraft world after 14 years of trying09.10.25
Almost a decade and a half later, streamer Kurt J. Mac finally achieved the goal he had been working towards for over 14 years. He managed to reach the legendary Far Lands of Minecraft, where the game world literally breaks down due to generation errors and turns into chaotic floating blocks and distorted shapes.
Kurt began his journey back in March 2011 on an old version of Minecraft 1.7.3 – the one where this bug existed. The idea came after a comment from the game’s creator, Markus Persson, who explained that even the “infinite” world of Minecraft has technical limits. Since then, Kurt has been going straight ahead without mods or cheats.
The culmination came on October 4, 2025, during the 69th day of his stream marathon. At 3:43:30, the first glimpses of the “wild lands” appeared on the horizon, and viewers saw Kurt finally achieve his dream after 14.5 years of traveling.
His YouTube series – Far Lands or Bust – has become a real phenomenon: over 800 episodes, millions of views and almost $ 490,000 raised for charity. The funds went to Child’s Play, Direct Relief and PAWS, which help children, rescuers and animals.
Despite reaching his goal, Kurt is not going to stop. Together with his faithful dog named Wolfie, he plans to continue exploring the Far Lands and find new ways to test the boundaries of Minecraft.
