Game Informer will print the last magazine after 33 years06.08.24
American monthly gaming magazine Game Informer has announced its closure. For 33 years, starting in 1991, Game Informer has delighted millions of video game fans with quality and informative content about the most important events in the gaming industry. And while the robots are learning to write such lines, the editors are preparing the last issue. Issue #367 will be the last for Game Informer and will be dedicated to the role-playing game Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Over three decades, the magazine has become one of the most popular entertainment publications, attracting readers with exclusive articles and reviews. Despite its success, Game Informer did not give a specific reason for the closure, but it is likely to be due to financial problems at parent company GameStop.
The cover of the first edition in 1991 featured SEGA’s main character, Sonic The Hedgehog. Founded in August 1991 by FuncoLand, magazine Game Informer has had over three million subscribers, making it the largest gaming magazine, as of the first quarter of 2009, it was the 12th largest magazine in the world. GI is one of the four most purchased magazines among the male audience aged 18-34.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G309 mouse and Logitech G515 TKL keyboard review: the grown-up way
The Logitech G309 gaming mouse and the Logitech G515 TKL keyboard were announced quite recently. Each is interesting in its own way and has interesting additional settings. Let’s figure out what the devices can offer
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Game Informer will print the last magazine after 33 yearsgames history
Founded in August 1991 by FuncoLand, Game Informer magazine had over three million subscribers, making it the largest gaming magazine.
Edifier announced Huazai Halo Space headphones with Spatial Audio support, ANC and autonomy up to 50 hoursBluetooth earphones edifier
Huazai Halo Space headphones from Edifier offer three connection modes: via Bluetooth 5.3, via USB or via a 2.4 GHz receiver.