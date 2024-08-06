Game Informer will print the last magazine after 33 years

American monthly gaming magazine Game Informer has announced its closure. For 33 years, starting in 1991, Game Informer has delighted millions of video game fans with quality and informative content about the most important events in the gaming industry. And while the robots are learning to write such lines, the editors are preparing the last issue. Issue #367 will be the last for Game Informer and will be dedicated to the role-playing game Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Over three decades, the magazine has become one of the most popular entertainment publications, attracting readers with exclusive articles and reviews. Despite its success, Game Informer did not give a specific reason for the closure, but it is likely to be due to financial problems at parent company GameStop.

The cover of the first edition in 1991 featured SEGA’s main character, Sonic The Hedgehog. Founded in August 1991 by FuncoLand, magazine Game Informer has had over three million subscribers, making it the largest gaming magazine, as of the first quarter of 2009, it was the 12th largest magazine in the world. GI is one of the four most purchased magazines among the male audience aged 18-34.