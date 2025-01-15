G.Skill DDR5-8133 RAM is available in 24GB CSO-DIMM module kits

Taiwanese company G. Skill, known for its high-performance RAM modules, has announced a new set of CSO-DIMM DDR5. This solution is designed for compact computers and features an integrated CKD (Client Clock Driver) clock generator, which ensures stability and high performance.

Format : CSO-DIMM DDR5 with integrated CKD to improve memory performance.

: CSO-DIMM DDR5 with integrated CKD to improve memory performance. Speed : Up to 8133 MT/s.

: Up to 8133 MT/s. Capacity : The kit consists of two 24 GB modules.

: The kit consists of two 24 GB modules. Compatibility: The demonstration was carried out on the ASRock DeskMini B860 mini-PC with Intel Core Ultra 200 (Arrow Lake) processors and the B860 chipset.

To test the new kit, the company used a configuration with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9285 processor. The system showed stable operation at high frequencies, confirming the effectiveness of the new memory standard for resource-intensive tasks and use in compact systems. At the moment, G.Skill does not disclose information about the cost and date of the start of sales of the new CSO-DIMM DDR5 kits.

CSO-DIMM differs from traditional SO-DIMMs by the presence of an integrated CKD, which minimizes dependence on the motherboard clock generator. This provides: