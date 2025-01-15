G.Skill DDR5-8133 RAM is available in 24GB CSO-DIMM module kits15.01.25
Taiwanese company G. Skill, known for its high-performance RAM modules, has announced a new set of CSO-DIMM DDR5. This solution is designed for compact computers and features an integrated CKD (Client Clock Driver) clock generator, which ensures stability and high performance.
- Format: CSO-DIMM DDR5 with integrated CKD to improve memory performance.
- Speed: Up to 8133 MT/s.
- Capacity: The kit consists of two 24 GB modules.
- Compatibility: The demonstration was carried out on the ASRock DeskMini B860 mini-PC with Intel Core Ultra 200 (Arrow Lake) processors and the B860 chipset.
To test the new kit, the company used a configuration with a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9285 processor. The system showed stable operation at high frequencies, confirming the effectiveness of the new memory standard for resource-intensive tasks and use in compact systems. At the moment, G.Skill does not disclose information about the cost and date of the start of sales of the new CSO-DIMM DDR5 kits.
CSO-DIMM differs from traditional SO-DIMMs by the presence of an integrated CKD, which minimizes dependence on the motherboard clock generator. This provides:
- Increases stability at high frequencies.
- Reduces memory latencies.
- Increases compatibility with a wide range of devices.
