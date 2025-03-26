Fractal Design North XL RC case for boards with connectors on the back26.03.25
The Swedish company Fractal Design is preparing to release a new version of the North XL case, called the North XL RC. The key difference of this modification was the support for motherboards with connectors on the back. Compatibility is claimed with Gigabyte Stealth, ASUS Back to the Future and MSI Project Zero solutions.
The rest of the case design has retained the features of the original model. It is equipped with a wooden front panel and is designed for ATX format boards, while the standard North XL supported E-ATX. The updated version also provides a little more space for convenient cable routing.
The dimensions of the case are 503×240×509 mm, and the weight is about 9.7 kg. One of the side panels is made of tempered glass. Detailed technical specifications of the Fractal Design North XL RC are presented on the manufacturer’s website. In Europe, the new product is already available for purchase at a price of 190 euros. Buyers are offered options in black and white.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Fractal Design North XL RC case for boards with connectors on the back Fractal Design pc case
Swedish company Fractal Design is preparing to release a new version of the North XL case, called the North XL RC.
Asus NUC 15 Pro+ gets Core Ultra 9 processor and 96 GB RAM support Asus computer
Asus has introduced a new NUC 15 Pro+ mini PC, which combines compact dimensions and productive hardware.
Asus NUC 15 Pro+ gets Core Ultra 9 processor and 96 GB RAM support
Research: in 2025 the gaming market will be $203 billion, and the number of players will be 4 billion
Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory
Gmail on Android and iOS will get artificial intelligence
The Ayaneo Pocket S2 portable console with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor supports ray tracing
Roborock Saros Z70 vacuum cleaner with robotic arm will cost $1899
Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April
Top Gear and Grand Tour hosts will film new car show