Fractal Design North XL RC case for boards with connectors on the back

The Swedish company Fractal Design is preparing to release a new version of the North XL case, called the North XL RC. The key difference of this modification was the support for motherboards with connectors on the back. Compatibility is claimed with Gigabyte Stealth, ASUS Back to the Future and MSI Project Zero solutions.

The rest of the case design has retained the features of the original model. It is equipped with a wooden front panel and is designed for ATX format boards, while the standard North XL supported E-ATX. The updated version also provides a little more space for convenient cable routing.

The dimensions of the case are 503×240×509 mm, and the weight is about 9.7 kg. One of the side panels is made of tempered glass. Detailed technical specifications of the Fractal Design North XL RC are presented on the manufacturer’s website. In Europe, the new product is already available for purchase at a price of 190 euros. Buyers are offered options in black and white.