Forza Horizon 5 has been played by 40 million users. 3 million added in 4 months

In parallel with how Playground Games plans to remove Forza Horizon 4 from digital stores, the fifth part of the series continues to actively attract new audiences. According to the player counter, the number of people in the racing simulator Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 40 million mark, which is three million more than the last update on February 12.

While this number doesn’t reflect the number of copies sold, since the game is available on Game Pass, it’s clearly a big success. On the day of its release, Forza Horizon 5 gathered more than three million players, which was an absolute record for Xbox Game Studios at the time, and in its first week, the game had 10 million players.

Even though Playground Games is currently working on Fable, Forza Horizon 5 continues to receive updates. Recently, new cars and a new radio station “Horizon Wave” appeared in the game, which plays twenty-one songs. The Neon Highway update has also been released, which enhances the retro atmosphere of the game. Forza Horizon 5 is available to play on Microsoft platforms: Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, as well as Windows.