Forza Horizon 5 has been played by 40 million users. 3 million added in 4 months20.07.24
In parallel with how Playground Games plans to remove Forza Horizon 4 from digital stores, the fifth part of the series continues to actively attract new audiences. According to the player counter, the number of people in the racing simulator Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 40 million mark, which is three million more than the last update on February 12.
While this number doesn’t reflect the number of copies sold, since the game is available on Game Pass, it’s clearly a big success. On the day of its release, Forza Horizon 5 gathered more than three million players, which was an absolute record for Xbox Game Studios at the time, and in its first week, the game had 10 million players.
Even though Playground Games is currently working on Fable, Forza Horizon 5 continues to receive updates. Recently, new cars and a new radio station “Horizon Wave” appeared in the game, which plays twenty-one songs. The Neon Highway update has also been released, which enhances the retro atmosphere of the game. Forza Horizon 5 is available to play on Microsoft platforms: Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, as well as Windows.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
However, the variety of TWS headphones and their similarities make the process of selection and purchase difficult. We decided to look at all the offers on the market and help choose the most successful, in our opinion, completely wireless headphones.
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
Forza Horizon 5 has been played by 40 million users. 3 million added in 4 monthsgames statistics
According to the player counter, the number of people in the racing simulator Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 40 million mark, which is three million more than the last update on February 12.
Large capacity generators and batteries have again been exempted from duty and VATaccumulator events in Ukraine law war
In 2022, Ukraine already introduced tax incentives for energy recovery. The benefits granted were short-term and expired in the spring of 2023.