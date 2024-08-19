Fortnite on iOS and Android is back. Epic Games Store released on mobile devices

Epic Games has announced the launch of the mobile version of its Epic Games Store (EGS), which is now available for iOS and Android devices. The store can be downloaded on Android devices worldwide, and for iPhone it is only available for residents of the European Union.

The Epic Games Store on mobile is a multi-platform store focused on games, allowing it to expand its reach from PC and macOS to mobile platforms. Mobile game developers will receive the same revenue sharing terms as developers on other platforms, with an 88/12 split in favor of developers.

Epic Games also provided instructions for installing the mobile version of the store, noting that the installation process can take a long time due to the complex settings offered by Apple and Google. The company claims that the installation is accompanied by lengthy steps and “scare screens”, which they believe were done on purpose to complicate the process.

With the launch of the mobile Epic Games Store, Fortnite has officially returned to mobile devices through the store. Android and iOS players in the EU can also access Fortnite via the AltStore digital store. This is the first time Fortnite has been available on mobile devices since the game was removed from the App Store and Google Play in 2020.

In addition to Fortnite, the games Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe have become available on mobile devices. The games can be downloaded on Android devices worldwide and iPhones in the EU via the mobile version of EGS and AltStore. This is also the first time Fall Guys has been available on mobile since its release in 2020.